AccuWeather: Sunny and Hot, Not Too Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for plenty of sunshine with lower humidity than what we've experienced recently. It will be hot, however, so cool drinks and shady breaks will still be important. The high is 90 in Philadelphia, with most suburbs in the upper 80s. At the Shore: 82-84.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear again and it's still relatively comfortable overnight. The low is 70 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine and moderate humidity. It will still be hot with a high of 91.
THURSDAY: A cold front will approach late in the day. Ahead of it, we'll feel the humidity rise to oppressive levels. Sun will mix with clouds. In the afternoon, thunderstorms are possible and some of these could be strong. The high is 90.
FRIDAY: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the morning. The afternoon is more settled with some sun returning and humidity will probably drop back to more moderate levels. The high dips to 88.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day, but with a slight drop in the humidity. The high touches 91.
SUNDAY: It's still hot, but gradually more humid through the day. We'll see hazy sunshine with a pop up thunderstorm possible later in the afternoon. The high climbs to about 92.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, hot afternoon with a high around 90.
TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high is around 90 again.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News