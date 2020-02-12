AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and slightly more humid. High 94. Heat index 95.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat index 97.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. A pop up shower and thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower and thunderstorm is possible. High 91.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 84.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 80.

