AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and slightly more humid. High 94. Heat index 95.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat index 97.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. A pop up shower and thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower and thunderstorm is possible. High 91.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 80.
