Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Hotter

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, moderately humid. High 94. Heat Index 97.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm and humid. Low 77.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. Locally heavy storms are possible. High 94. Heat Index 101.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm, but less humid. High 89.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A thunderstorm is possible. High 86
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Philly-bound flight canceled after dispute, brawl in Puerto Rico airport
2 dead following shooting in Cheltenham Township
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Trash, no social distancing: Complaints mount near popular Devil's Pool
South Jersey siblings give back to other kids during pandemic
Show More
Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin
Bloom positivity: Grays Ferry community builds garden to fight 'invisible enemy'
Grieving family searches for answers in son's death
Violent weekend across Philadelphia leaves 5 dead, others injured
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
More TOP STORIES News