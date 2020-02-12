AccuWeather: Sunny and mild again today, rain later in the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for another day of full sunshine with another mild high of 62. Winds will be light. This is another in a string of beautiful afternoons!
TONIGHT: Patchy fog is possible overnight, mainly east of the city. It's still relatively cool with a low of 41.
TUESDAY: A foggy, cool start gives way to another very comfortable afternoon. Look for sunshine giving way to high clouds during the day. It's dry again with an unseasonably mild high of 64.
WEDNESDAY: More fog is possible early. After that, clouds overtake the region and some spotty showers can't be ruled out. The high remains mild at 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds are thick in the morning and some rain is possible during the afternoon with steadier rain moving in at night. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. It's breezy and very warm with a high of 69.
FRIDAY: A wet start is possible with rain and another spotty thunderstorm around for a while. The afternoon features drying with clouds giving way to some sun. It's also very warm with a high of 74.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, but breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 62, a lot chillier than Friday, but still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and a few afternoon showers can't be ruled out. The high is 63.
MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy day with some morning rain possible. The high slides to 58.
