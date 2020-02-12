AccuWeather: Sunny and mild today, rain Wednesday into Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a beautiful Tuesday with abundant sunshine and a pleasant afternoon high of 65. It won't be nearly as windy as it was on Monday.
TONIGHT: The evening looks clear with clouds increasing later in the overnight hours. This will be one of the milder nights that we've experienced in a while with a low of 50 in Philadelphia and even the cooler suburbs only dipping into the mid-40s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds develop during the morning and some rain arrives during the afternoon. It will be light at first, but will become heavier in some spots later in the afternoon and evening. The high is a warm and rather muggy 68. Steady rain continues overnight and we could even hear a rumble of thunder at times.
THURSDAY: Showers will linger through much of the morning. A wet snow flake can't be ruled out near the Lehigh Valley with the Poconos potentially receiving a couple in inches of snow! Clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine but it will be brisk and much cooler. The high is just 49 with winds gusting over 30 mph. You'll want to bundle up for the Phillies home opener with wind chills in the low 40s for the game. Layers are definitely a good idea and some of you may even want to bring gloves.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): This is a mostly sunny, but very chilly day with a high of 44 and a brisk breeze making it feel even colder.
SATURDAY: We begin to turn the corner toward more comfortable weather. Sun mixes with a few clouds. Sunrise temperatures will be near freezing, but the afternoon looks a lot nicer with a high of 58.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Sun mixes with occasional clouds and our warming trend continues. Look for a delightful afternoon with a high around 69.
MONDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few occasional clouds. It's still mild with a high of 68.
TUESDAY: Clouds increase and our high cools to about 60. A shower is possible.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild today, rain Wednesday into Thursday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News