PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today. A cold start is giving way to a milder afternoon with a high of 65. Winds are very light.
TONIGHT: It's mainly clear, but not as cold with a low of 49 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping to about 42.
THURSDAY: Sun wins the day once again with only a few clouds around and a building ridge of high pressure that encourages an even milder high of 67.
FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part with another surge of mild air bumping our up to 72.
SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 74. The record is 76, also set in 1938.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high slides to 68, but that's still well above average.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 68.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Sunny and Milder Today, Even Warmer Into The Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More