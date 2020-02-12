PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine again today with a few high clouds showing up in the afternoon and evening. Winds are light. The high is 66.
AT THE SHORE: Morning fog gives way to abundant sunshine, but with a light easterly flow coming in off the chilly ocean, highs will hold in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase. The low is a cool 46 (not as chilly as most of recent overnight lows).
WEDNESDAY: This is a damp and dreary day with clouds in place and some rain and drizzle starting around dawn and not tapering off until late in the afternoon or evening. The high is a much cooler 56.
THURSDAY: Warmer air surges back into the region. Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. It's breezy. The high shoots up to 71. In the evening, a shower or a thunderstorm is possible here and there.
FRIDAY: A few showers and perhaps a spotty thunderstorm will mark the early morning hours. Some sun returns after that. It's breezy and very warm with our high hitting 77, the warmest high so far this year and only a few degrees off the record of 80 set way back in 1921.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, but breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 64, a lot cooler than Friday, but still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. The high is 61.
MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy day with some rain possible at times. It's also cooler with our high slipping to 56.
TUESDAY: This is a "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of just 56. We'll see some sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice again today, rain on Wednesday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News