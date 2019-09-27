AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warm weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity and warm highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In Philadelphia: 80.
TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s. The overnight low is 63.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. It's more humid with a warmer high of 86. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles slightly to 84.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. Humidity is low. The high is a pleasant 78.
TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84.
WEDNESDAY: It's even hotter and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 90. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.
THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 85.
FRIDAY: Finally, true autumn weather returns to the region. Look for partly sunny skies with a drastically cooler high of 69.
