Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warm weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity and warm highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. In Philadelphia: 80.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s. The overnight low is 63.

SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. It's more humid with a warmer high of 86. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles slightly to 84.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. Humidity is low. The high is a pleasant 78.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84.

WEDNESDAY: It's even hotter and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 90. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.

THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 85.

FRIDAY: Finally, true autumn weather returns to the region. Look for partly sunny skies with a drastically cooler high of 69.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
'Phanatical' fan travels to Lambeau Field for Eagles game
4 hurt after vehicle plows into parked cars in North Philadelphia
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Show More
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Action News Troubleshooters helps hero get new refrigerator
Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount
More TOP STORIES News