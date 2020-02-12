AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a bright day with low humidity and a warm, seasonable high of 81. Winds are light. Sunscreen and shades will both be important today if you're spending time outdoors.

TONIGHT: We have mostly clear skies and a comfortable, seasonable low of 61.

TUESDAY: We get another day of abundant sunshine with low humidity, but there's an extra reason to stay hydrated if you plan to spend any extended time outdoors. The high is a lot warmer: 88.

WEDNESDAY: This is a day of change. Sun mixes with more clouds and the humidity levels gradually rise. It's also hotter with a high of 90 and there's a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm or shower.

THURSDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is still possible at times. The high is still warm at 86 and it's still humid.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with another afternoon thunderstorm possible. The high remains warm: 85.

SATURDAY: Look for another 'clouds and sun' mix with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high eases a bit to 81.

SUNDAY: We have another day of partial sunshine, a warm high of 81 and another chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 80.

