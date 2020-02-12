AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 85.
SATURDAY: Turning hotter with more clouds than sun. The humidity stays low as we open up the weekend though. A shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, especially north and west of the city. High 92.
SUNDAY: Hot, sun and clouds. Turning slightly more humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. The best chance once again is north and west of the city. Any storm could turn strong or severe. High 93.
MONDAY: A back door cold front will knock out the heat and drop us all the way down in to the low 70s! Expect a lot of clouds with limited sunshine and a stray shower during the afternoon (most areas are dry). High 72.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm (spotty). High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 93.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. Depending on the timing of a cold front this could end up being a cooler day. High 84.
