weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Summerlike for the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 85.

SATURDAY: Turning hotter with more clouds than sun. The humidity stays low as we open up the weekend though. A shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, especially north and west of the city. High 92.

SUNDAY: Hot, sun and clouds. Turning slightly more humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. The best chance once again is north and west of the city. Any storm could turn strong or severe. High 93.

MONDAY: A back door cold front will knock out the heat and drop us all the way down in to the low 70s! Expect a lot of clouds with limited sunshine and a stray shower during the afternoon (most areas are dry). High 72.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm (spotty). High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. Depending on the timing of a cold front this could end up being a cooler day. High 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly removes outdoor mask mandates; Phillies clarify stadium policy
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Man beaten to death behind bars: 'He had a broken neck'
Serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philadelphia region: Police
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
Store mask policies are a mess and nearly impossible to enforce
Video shows Montco coach punching player during lacrosse game
Show More
Swipe right? White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccinations
Delaware lifts mask mandate, removes indoor dining capacity limits
Pennsylvania firing vendor that mishandled virus data
Mega Millions jackpot at $515M for winning numbers drawing tonight
'I was afraid': Prince Harry, Oprah discuss mental health
More TOP STORIES News