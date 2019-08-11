AccuWeather: Sunny And Pleasant

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice! High 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 59-65

MONDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning warmer. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon. Some storms could turn severe with strong winds. High 89

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 82.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 86.

