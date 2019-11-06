AccuWeather: Sunny and seasonable today, winter chill by Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have loads of sunshine in store today with light winds, but it's also cooler with a high of 56.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a chilly overnight low in Philadelphia of 40. Some suburbs will dip closer to 35.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase during the day and some late afternoon and evening rain arrives from the north. Some northwest suburbs could see a change to wet snow late at night, but this would be brief and would only stick to the grass, if at all. The Poconos will have a better chance of snow, but again, it looks like only a light, slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces. The high is 59 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, but it will be blustery and much colder with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.
SUNDAY: Morning sun will probably give way to increasing clouds later in the day, but at this point, it looks like we stay dry. It's also a bit milder with a high of 54.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a rain or snow shower arriving late in the afternoon or at night. The high dips to 49.
TUESDAY: It's brisk and colder with plenty of clouds, a few rain or snow showers and a high of just 42.
WEDNESDAY: Look for the return of sunshine, but it's brisk and cold. The high is just 40.
