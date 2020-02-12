Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Very Warm Again Today, Midweek Rain Coming

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any early cloud cover is giving way to mostly sunny skies today. Winds are very light. It's also very warm again with a high of 77 in Philadelphia, just one degree shy of the record of 78 set back in 1975.

TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with some patchy fog possible in some spots by morning. The low is 55 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog gives way to a clouds and sun mix. It's still mild for November with a high of 71.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles around in the morning, but most of the day's rain holds off until either late in the afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches the region. The high is 73. Some of the night time rain could be heavy.

THURSDAY: This is a largely cloudy day with periods of additional rain likely, the steadiest in the morning. Our high slips to 68.

FRIDAY: A brief morning shower is possible, but overall, we're expecting clouds to give way to some sunny breaks. The high plunges to 61 as cooler air finally makes a comeback.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a little rain possible. The high is only 56.

SUNDAY: This is another cloudy day with a few with some rain still possible. We have another cool, seasonable high of 59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies hang on with a couple of showers around. The high is a cool 56.

