PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and we're going for an unseasonably warm high of 72. Winds will be light today.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will give way to some patchy fog toward morning, especially along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. Winds remain light. The low in Philadelphia is 49 with some chillier suburbs in the mid-40s.
SATURDAY: An amazing ridge of high pressure holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 74. The record high in Philadelphia is 76 in 1938.
SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is 75. The record is 78, set in 1975.
MONDAY: After some morning fog erodes, sun will mix with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 73, tying the record high from 1999. A shower is possible at night.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high is still above average: 72.
THURSDAY: It's another rather cloudy day with more showers possible. The high finally eases back a bit, but we're still well above average at 66.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a cooler high of just 55.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Near Record Highs This Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News