PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see plenty of sunshine today with humidity levels dropping so that the afternoon will be a lot less humid than yesterday. Still, it will be warm enough to make cool drinks and shady breaks a good idea if you're working or playing outside. The high is 85.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will pop up, but it will be cool and comfortable overall with a low of 61.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern settles into the region with mostly cloudy skies and rain developing during the day. The high dips to 72. It continues to rain at night.
SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain in the morning and some lingering showers later in the afternoon. If we get little or no sun, our high may hold in the upper 50s. We'll go 59. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with some additional showers possible, especially to the east of the city. The high is a cool 60, although with a little extra sun, we could go a bit higher. Again, at the Shore, we're looking a few degrees cooler than inland areas.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 71 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 76.
WEDNESDAY: We have intervals of sunshine and a warmer high around 78.
THURSDAY: We have clouds, some sun and a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high hits 79.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm today, cooler and wet Friday and Saturday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News