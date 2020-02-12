PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're looking at wall-to-wall sunshine today, light winds and a delightful high of 62, about five degrees above yesterday's high.
TONIGHT: Look for clear skies, calm winds and chilly overnight lows. In Philadelphia, we'll dip to 37 with some suburbs in the low 30s.
MONDAY: The wonderful early spring weather pattern continues. After a cold start, this will be another day of abundant sunshine, light winds and rapidly rising temperatures that will put us in the mild zone again in the afternoon. In Philadelphia, we'll get to 62 again. At the Shore, highs will likely hold in the low to mid 50s as a slight flow off the cool ocean kicks in.
TUESDAY: Look for sunshine giving way to some high clouds. It's still beautiful with a slightly milder high of 64.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region and a shower can't be ruled out later in the day or at night, especially in our northern and western suburbs. The high is 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds will be dominant. In the afternoon and at night, rain arrives. The rain could be steady at times and a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high shoots up to 66.
FRIDAY: We'll probably see some leftover morning rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. After that, clouds give way to some sun and the afternoon looks brighter and mild with our high zooming all the way up to 69.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Sunny, but cooler weather returns. Still, with a high of 62, we'll remain several degrees above average.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and there's a chance of rain either late in the day or at night. The high hits 63.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm today through Tuesday. Steady rain arrives on Thursday.
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News