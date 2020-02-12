weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and windy, enhanced fire danger today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for today and tonight across our region. The recent dry weather combined with very low relative humidity levels and gusty winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. Please avoid any kind of outdoor burning. That includes fire pits. Also, avoid flicking cigarettes outdoors today.

Look for mostly sunny skies with winds becoming blustery during the afternoon. The high is 58. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times.

MONDAY: It will be a brisk and cold start with sunrise temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Sun will mix with clouds during the afternoon and it stays cool with a high of just 43.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and we see some showers at times with another chilly high of 44.

WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect some sunny breaks at times with a milder afternoon high of 52.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies return. It's mild, but we expect periods of rain, so you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. The high improves to 57.

FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds give way to some sun. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.

SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store and while it's a bit cool, we're still looking at a seasonable high of 49. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..

SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with a high of 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Philly residents, businesses welcome the warm weather
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-476 in Radnor Twp.
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
City grassroots organizers gather to discuss gun violence solutions
Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student
Pa. event industry still struggling, urges Gov. Wolf to offer more guidance
Show More
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
George Floyd family calls settlement 'another step towards justice'
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Fire damages Brookhaven pizza shop, strip mall
More TOP STORIES News