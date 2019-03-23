Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Windy

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 52. Wind chills between 35-45.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Lows 28-33.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing high clouds. Turning warmer! High 59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain (mainly during the morning, leftover afternoon shower). High 53.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 50.

THURSDAY: Ready for some baseball? Mother Nature apparently is! We're looking at a cool but dry day for the Phillies Home Opener with plenty of sunshine. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 64.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 69.

