AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have refreshing, beautiful weather with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and a nice breeze at times. The high is a comfortable 79.

TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected tonight with very low humidity and cool overnight lows in the 50s in some suburbs! Philadelphia dips to about 62.

FRIDAY: Let's do it again! This is another day of full sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Winds will be lighter. Our high reaches 83.

SATURDAY: Three times is the charm! Sun will mix with a few patchy clouds. Humidity is still very manageable. We get another nice high around 83.

SUNDAY: As high pressure exits and winds turn southerly we'll see dewpoints rise a bit into the mid 60s which indicates slightly more humid air; it won't be oppressive, but we'll feel a bit sticker. Look for sun in the morning with some additional clouds building late in the day and at night as a warm front approaches. The high is 86.

MONDAY: The combination of summer time heat and humidity returns behind that passing warm front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most areas remain dry. The high is a hot and sticky 93.

TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, very humid one with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible here and there. The high is a blazing 95.

WEDNESDAY: The heat goes on! Look for another hot and steamy afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 95. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. More afternoon thunderstorms are possible in some areas. It's still hot and humid with our high easing down to around 92.

