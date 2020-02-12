AccuWeather: Sunny, Blustery and Chilly Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mostly sunny, blustery and chilly today with winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. The high is 54, but it will feel like the low to mid 40s through most of the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight and it's still cold with a low of 38.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as another warm front arrives with yet another round of rain moving in during the late afternoon. Steady rain is likely at times, especially as we move toward evening. The high is still cool: 56.
FRIDAY: Clouds hang around for most of the day and morning rain may linger into the afternoon. It's also breezy and still cool with a high of 58.
SATURDAY Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds as yet another spring time front pushes toward our region. Another round of rain is possible in the afternoon and night. The high improves to 63.
SUNDAY: Early morning rain gives way to a day of stubborn cloud cover and only an occasional peek of sun. A couple of afternoon showers can't be ruled out. The high is 57.
MONDAY: Our prolonged cloudy stretch continues with a front hung up nearby. Look for mainly overcast skies with some additional rain or drizzle at times. We're still stuck in the same sort of cool air mass with another high around 57.
TUESDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible late in the day or at night. The high is 61.
WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with yet more rain possible. The high is 63.
