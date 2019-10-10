Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny breaks, mainly dry today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies with some occasional sunny breaks. It's windy and mainly dry with only a spotty sprinkle in most areas. A shower is possible closer to the coast. Temperatures are milder today with a high in Philadelphia of 69.

AT THE SHORE: Strong onshore winds will produce coastal flooding for the next couple of days. Moderate flooding is possible at times of high tide this evening through Friday evening, so move cars from low lying streets. Additional threats: beach erosion, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: Rain is possible at times. It's cloudy and windy, otherwise, with a low of 53.

FRIDAY: The coastal low remains nearby, giving us another largely cloudy day with some additional rain possible, especially in the morning and mainly from I-95 to the east. It's still breezy. More peeks of sun are possible, especially in our western suburbs. The high is 63.

SATURDAY: This looks like a pleasant, partly sunny day, with a high of 71. A shower is possible at night.

SUNDAY: The coastal low finally departs and we're rewarded with a nice, mostly sunny day with another high around 70.

MONDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with our high inching up to 73.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible in the afternoon. The high hits 73 again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken and some showers are likely. The high drops to 68.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's a bit cooler with a high of just 64.

