AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today

Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories are expiring early in the morning, but be careful of some lingering flooding in areas where storm drains aren't quickly draining the overnight rain. As we projected, rainfall totals were generally in the 1-4" range with the highest amounts closer to the coast.A WIND ADVISORY is in place this morning across South Jersey and Delaware with gusts from Michael up to 50 mph. It's a WIND WARNING this morning in Cape May Count and Sussex County, Delaware with gusts up to 60 mph. Winds will ease a bit in the afternoon.TODAY: Any early clouds give way to abundant sunshine. It's breezy with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning and still rather blustery at times during the afternoon. The high is 64.SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will be very chilly: in the mid to upper 40s! A band of early, light showers is possible, but they break up after about 9-11 a.m. in most areas. After that, we see the return of some sun. It's cool with a high of just 59.SUNDAY: Sunrise temperatures are in the upper 30s in some suburbs and in the low 40s elsewhere. Sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. It's still chilly with an afternoon high of 60.MONDAY: More clouds move into the region and some periods of rain are also possible. The high climbs to 68 ahead of a passing cold front.TUESDAY: Our front departs to the east, a lingering shower is possible, but the big story will be the temperature. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 59.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return. We remain cool with a high around 58.THURSDAY: This is another chilly, but bright day with abundant sunshine and a high of just 57.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in store with a high of 60.