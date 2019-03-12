Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler Today

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is another largely sunny day, although it will be breezy and a little cooler than Monday. Our high is 46.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear with winds dropping off. It's still cold overnight with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and many suburbs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will mix a few occasional clouds during the afternoon. The high improves slightly to 53.

THURSDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some showers are possible at night. The high is mild ahead of any precipitation: 60.

FRIDAY: This is a mainly cloudy, breezy day with occasional showers and an unseasonably mild high of 66.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler to start the weekend with a high around 54.

SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny day, albeit a little chilly. Our high dips to 47.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high is around 50.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another cool high around 50.
