AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and cold today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see mostly sunny skies today, but with a brisk wind blowing at times, it will be cold. Look for a high of 34 with wind chills making it feel like the teens and 20s. Bundle up for any Martin Luther King Day volunteer activities.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and it stays cold. The low is 19 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid teens.
TUESDAY: This is another day of sunshine. There's less wind, but it's still cold with a high just 36.
WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another day of abundant sunshine, but milder air gradually nudges its way into the region and we get a more seasonable high of 41.
THURSDAY: The mild trend continues. Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 45.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is a milder 49. A mix of rain, ice and snow is possible late at night as temperatures fall.
SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain likely at times and a mild high of 47.
SUNDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a chance of some additional rain. The high hits 47 again.
MONDAY: Clouds hang tough, but it's not too cold with a high of 45.
