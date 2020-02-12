AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect across the region today until 5 p.m.. The recent dry weather combined with very low relative humidity levels and gusty winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. Please avoid any kind of outdoor burning. That includes fire pits. Also, avoid flicking cigarettes outdoors today.
Look for plenty of sunshine today with blustery winds at times and a high of 43. Even though winds will die down a bit as we move through the afternoon, wind chills will be no better than the mid-30s, so bundle up if you're headed outside.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with much lighter winds and a less bitter overnight low of 32.
TUESDAY: We're turning out cloudy with some showers at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. It's still chilly with a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect some sunny breaks at times with a milder afternoon high of 52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies return. It's mild, but we expect periods of rain, primarily during the afternoon and evening, so you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. The high improves a couple ticks to 54.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.
SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store and while it's a bit cool, we're still looking at a seasonable high of 49. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 55.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 58.
