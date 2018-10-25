AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cool Today

We have plenty of sunshine today, but it will be cool and a bit brisk with 8-16 mph winds adding to the chilly feel. The high is 54. Shades and a jacket will both be useful.TONIGHT: Winds diminish, we develop a few clouds and temperatures dip. The low in Philadelphia is 40. Suburbs dip into the 30.FRIDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. The breeze picks up during the day. Our high is a cool 56. At night, rain arrives and the winds become stronger.SATURDAY: Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning, before tapering in the afternoon. 1" to 2" of rain is possible. But the bigger issue will be strong, gusty winds. Inland gusts will range from 40-50 mph with coastal gusts at 50-60 mph. The winds will initially be coming in from the east which will encourage coastal flooding during the morning hours, the worst of this during high tide. Look out for possible downed branches and power lines across the region from the strong winds. Remember that it's never safe to approach downed wires, even if they appear dead. The high is 57.SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with a very spotty sprinkle or shower possible early and some peeks of sun in the afternoon. The high is 58.MONDAY: Additional rain is possible, mainly in the morning. Clouds mix with some possible sun in the afternoon. We get another cool high around 56.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some afternoon sun. It's breezy and cool with a high of 54.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We have mostly sunny skies for afternoon Halloween parades in the school parking lot. At night, we'll be dry but pretty chilly. The afternoon high is 54 with temperatures dipping into the 40s during the evening.THURSDAY: This is another mostly sunny, chilly day with a high of 56.