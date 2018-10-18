AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cooler Today

Look for lots of sunshine today with a chilly breeze and a cooler high of 51.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and frost is possible by morning across interior South Jersey and much of Southeastern Pennsylvania just outside areas close to I-95. The low in Philadelphia is 39, but outlying suburbs dip to near freezing.FRIDAY: It's a cold, frosty start with temperatures in the 30s at dawn. Sun gives way to a few more clouds as the day goes on. It's milder with a high around 61. A shower or two arrives later at night.SATURDAY: We have lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is likely in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 65. A shower is possible at night.SUNDAY: Sunshine will rule behind the Saturday cold front, with some cumulus clouds in the afternoon. It will also be very windy with gusts near 40 mph. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). We have a high of just 50.MONDAY: It looks like a sunny, but cold start to the new work week. Look for sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high of 53.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a milder high of 60. A weak front could trigger a night time shower in the Poconos.WEDNESDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a cool breeze and a chillier high of 55.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's still quite cool. The high is 54.