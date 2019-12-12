AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for plenty of sunshine today with light winds. You'll want your winter gear if you're spending time outside. Our high is only 37.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move in overnight. The low is 29 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could end up a few degrees cooler.
FRIDAY: Low pressure will be organizing down by the Gulf Coast before paying us a visit. We'll see plenty of clouds, some showers and sprinkles in the morning and steadier rain at night. A general 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely.
SATURDAY: It will probably still be raining in the morning before a lull arrives through most of the day. Later in the afternoon and evening, more rain is likely. It will be milder with a high of 59, but breezy.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. It's blustery with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. The high is a bit cooler: 49.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds ahead of our next storm. The high dips to 40. A mix of rain and snow arrives either late in the day or at night.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with periods of rain through the day. Snow is possible in NW areas, although it's possible temperatures rise high enough to ward off the white stuff. This will be worth watching. The high is 45.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. The high is a colder 38.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 39.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News