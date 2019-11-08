AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have abundant sunshine today, but winds will gust to 35-40 mph and it will feel very cold. Look for a high of 43, but wind chills in the upper 20s and mid 30s. Winter coats, gloves and hats are all good choices.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds die down, but you'll still want a winter coat and gloves. Evening temperatures dip through the 30s and our overnight lows sink into the 20s. In Philadelphia, we dip to 26 with some suburbs in the low 20s.
SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s, but later in the afternoon, we climb to 43. It will be more comfortable than Friday, because winds will be a lot lighter.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny day, overall. It's also a bit milder with a high of 56.
MONDAY (VETERANS DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with a high of 58. Rain arrives at night.
TUESDAY: We have an early day high of 49, but temperatures plunge during the afternoon and the weather turns brisk and colder. Along the way, a few showers pop up with a possible change to snow showers later in the day and evening as colder air arrives. Some slippery roads are possible after dark.
WEDNESDAY: The precipitation is long gone and we end up with plenty of sunshine. But another shot of cold air arrives and we see a high of just 36. Wind chills are stuck in the teens and 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It's still cold. The high is 42.
FRIDAY: We have lots of clouds, some rain at times and a chilly high of 47.
