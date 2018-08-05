AccuWeather: Sunny, Hot and Humid Today

TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It's still relatively humid. Winds are light. The high is a hotter 93.AT THE SHORE: It's mostly sunny, humid and warm with a high around 88. The risk of rip currents is low today.TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's warm and muggy with a low around 73.MONDAY: Look for a hot and somewhat humid afternoon with mostly sunny skies and another high around 93.TUESDAY: Humidity rises. Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day with the best chance in our northern suburbs. The high is 90. If we manage three straight days of 90 or better, it will mark the season's second heat wave.WEDNESDAY: We may not break 90 again, but it will still be very warm and humid. Look for partly sunny skies, overall. There's a better chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high is 89.THURSDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 86.FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. Our high is 87.SUNDAY: Look for a mostly sunny close to the weekend with a nice, seasonable high of 85.-----