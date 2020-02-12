AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today and Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, light winds and a comfortable, seasonable high around 70.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's chilly with overnight lows dipping to 53 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in cooler suburbs.
THURSDAY: The sunshine is still bright and dominant. We get a nice surge in warm air ahead of an approaching cold front with a high of 76. Clouds gather at night and a late shower can't be ruled out.
FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with clouds and rain, some of which could be steady at times, especially later in the day and at night. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, too. The high dips to 64.
SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined with significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly, blustery breeze and a high of just 60. It's definitely a day for sweatshirts, jackets and maybe a combination of the two!
SUNDAY: This is a largely sunny day with another cool high around 65. It will not be as breezy. Overall, this looks like a great day for Eagles fans who are lucky enough to grab a ticket and enter the stadium.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 68. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out, but most areas probably miss out on this.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, comfortable day with our high sitting around the average for this date of 67.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible. The high is 68.
