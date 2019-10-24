AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: This may be the pick of the week with abundant sunshine and light winds making for a pleasant afternoon. The high is 68.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear with light winds. Temperatures will drop again, but not quite as far as last night. Look for chilly low in Philadelphia of 49 with some outlying suburbs dipping to 42.

FRIDAY: Early sunshine will give way to high clouds during the afternoon with even thicker clouds at night. A system that originally looked to bring showers at night now appears to be sending that rain north toward New England, so we're looking at a dry evening around here, in case you have plans. The high is still relatively nice: 67.

SATURDAY: Low pressure begins to lift northeastward from the Gulf, slow enough to keep us dry during the day, but close enough to make for a good deal of cloud cover. It's cooler with a high of 63. Showers are possible during the evening, but could hold off until the overnight hours. Temple fans will want to keep an eye on the forecast to see whether rain gear will be necessary for that 7 p.m. showdown with UCF.

SUNDAY: With that low passing to our west, milder air will be in place here, but we'll also be in the rain shield for much of the day. Look for plenty of clouds and periods of rain. The high will reach 68. The rain should taper off later at night.

MONDAY: This is a nice start to the work week. Partly sunny skies return with another mild high around 69 (some areas could pop into the low 70s!).

TUESDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain is possible in the afternoon and evening. The high slips to 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies stick around. It's breezy and cooler with a high of just 60.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): This looks like a cloudy and cool day with a chance of rain. The high is just 56. It could be wet for trick or treaters this year, but we'll keep you posted if this changes.

