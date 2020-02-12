AccuWeather: Sunny Monday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows 52-59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86.

WEDNESDAY. Sun and clouds, warmer and a little more humid. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. There's a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 78.

