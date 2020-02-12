AccuWeather: Sunny, More Comfortable Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have lots of changes in store today and they're all positive. The humidity returns to low, comfortable levels. The sun roars back. And we get a nice, warm high of 86. At the Shore: 81.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Temperatures settle into the 70s during the evening and overnight, we dip to a cool, comfortable 61.
SATURDAY: This is looking like a delightful start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, very low humidity and a pleasant high of 78.
SUNDAY: More clouds roll back into the region with a spotty shower possible. Whether we get rain depends on the position of a stalled low that's expected to set up to our southwest. If it's far enough away, we'll stay primarily dry and could even see some sun. If it's closer, the clouds will be thicker and rain will be more likely. For now, we're favoring the drier scenario, but it's not yet etched in stone. The high is 76. By the way, the set up with that stalled low will also affect Monday and Tuesday's weather.
MONDAY: This is another potentially unsettled day, depending on the position of that stalled low. The worse case scenario is for periods of rain. If the low is far enough away, we'll remain dry. The high hits 76.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Showers and a thunderstorm are possible, especially south and west of Philadelphia. The high ticks up to 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower or storm. The high is 82.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. The high climbs to 84.
FRIDAY: We're looking at periods of clouds and sun. It's a bit warmer with a high of 86.
