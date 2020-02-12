AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, Round of Rain Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bit of morning drizzle and a couple light showers gave way to afternoon sunshine and a seasonably cool high of 55.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds remain light and it gets colder. The low in Philadelphia is 41, but some suburbs will dip into the mid 30s.
SATURDAY: We'll see a good deal of sunshine, but it's a chilly start to the weekend with a high of 54.
SUNDAY: The next frontal boundary appears to be scooting in from the west a little faster than previously forecast. This means that clouds roll in during the day and rain is possible by early afternoon. It's still looking milder ahead of our front with a high of 62.
MONDAY: Behind the departing front, cooler air arrives, along with blustery winds. Look for partly sunny skies with gusts near 40 mph. The high is 55, but wind chills will make it feel like the 30s and 40s as we move through the day.
TUESDAY: Keep the coats handy! This is another partly sunny, windy and chilly day with an even cooler high of just 49. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partial sunshine is on tap again. It's also still brisk and chilly. Our high drops to 44, 11 degrees below average.
THURSDAY: A rebound begins. Look for mostly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 51.
FRIDAY: Clouds return with a few showers during the day, but at least the high improves, as we climb to 59; that's a few degrees above average.
