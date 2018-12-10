AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today

A cold morning with lows in the 20s gives way to a sunny, chilly afternoon. The high is 40. Winds will be a bit brisk.TONIGHT: We have clear skies, less wind and cold temperatures. Lows hit 24 in Philadelphia and the upper teens in the suburbs.TUESDAY: High pressure is still in the neighborhood, giving us another day of mostly sunny skies. Our high stops around 40 again.WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with a few high clouds and we get yet another high around 40.THURSDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. We remain dry and the temperature bumps up slightly to 43.FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's cloudy with rain gradually arriving during the afternoon. The high is 52. Rain could probably get steadier at night.SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain, some of which could be heavy. The high is 54.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. The rain is gone, but it will be brisk and bit cooler with a high of 47.MONDAY: Look for a cool, partly sunny day. The high slips to 46.------