WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 10 p.m., December 9, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cold morning with lows in the 20s gives way to a sunny, chilly afternoon. The high is 40. Winds will be a bit brisk.

TONIGHT: We have clear skies, less wind and cold temperatures. Lows hit 24 in Philadelphia and the upper teens in the suburbs.

TUESDAY: High pressure is still in the neighborhood, giving us another day of mostly sunny skies. Our high stops around 40 again.

WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with a few high clouds and we get yet another high around 40.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. We remain dry and the temperature bumps up slightly to 43.

FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's cloudy with rain gradually arriving during the afternoon. The high is 52. Rain could probably get steadier at night.

SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain, some of which could be heavy. The high is 54.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. The rain is gone, but it will be brisk and bit cooler with a high of 47.

MONDAY: Look for a cool, partly sunny day. The high slips to 46.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Florida woman travels to North Carolina just to see the snow
Man rescued from floodwaters following heavy rain in Houston
Adam's Fall Adventures in Franklin Square
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
More Weather
Top Stories
Massive 5-alarm fire erupts in Overbrook, 50 evacuated
Prescott's 3rd TD to Cooper lifts Cowboys over Eagles in OT
West Chester restaurant hosts 'Toys for Tots' event
Search continues for missing Colorado mom
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
Triple shooting in Olney
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Hundreds gather to watch reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware
Show More
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time; Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl
More News