Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny Today, Autumn Warm-Up Begins

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good deal of sunshine is on the way again today. It will be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a bit warmer: 73. Autumn arrives at 9:30 a.m..

TONIGHT: It's breezy during the evening. Skies are mainly clear. It's chilly with a low of 55 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in some suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn, 2020, will feel a lot more like summer. Look for another sunny afternoon with a high of 80. There could be a bit of haze thanks to another surge of smoke high above the surface from those ongoing western wildfires.

THURSDAY: This is more of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with another high around 80.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and a third day in a row with a high near 80.

SATURDAY: We'll have a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 78.

SUNDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers are possible here and there, but it's still relatively mild with a high of 77. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.

MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with a period of rain possible. The high reaches 76.

TUESDAY: We'll have plenty of clouds with some rain and even a thunderstorm possible. The high: a seasonable 74.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fentanyl seizure was enough to kill 75% of Delaware's population
Crews searching for possible downed paraglider in Caln Twp.
Teen dead, 2 other children hurt in separate shootings
Officers lead peace walk in violence-plagued community
9-year-old boy creates the 'Hunger Reliever Team'
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna: What's the impact of Ginsburg's death?
Show More
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Indoor dining capacity increases in parts of Pa.
Beta makes landfall in Texas late Monday night
Traffic changes coming to major thoroughfare in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News