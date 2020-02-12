AccuWeather: Sunny Today, Autumn Warm-Up Begins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good deal of sunshine is on the way again today. It will be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a bit warmer: 73. Autumn arrives at 9:30 a.m..
TONIGHT: It's breezy during the evening. Skies are mainly clear. It's chilly with a low of 55 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in some suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn, 2020, will feel a lot more like summer. Look for another sunny afternoon with a high of 80. There could be a bit of haze thanks to another surge of smoke high above the surface from those ongoing western wildfires.
THURSDAY: This is more of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with another high around 80.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and a third day in a row with a high near 80.
SATURDAY: We'll have a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 78.
SUNDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers are possible here and there, but it's still relatively mild with a high of 77. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with a period of rain possible. The high reaches 76.
TUESDAY: We'll have plenty of clouds with some rain and even a thunderstorm possible. The high: a seasonable 74.
