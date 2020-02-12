AccuWeather: Sunny Today Showers Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have a nice sunny day with temps a bit above average. High: 54
FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a some rain at times during the afternoon. There's a chance some of the rain might mix with wet snowflakes at night, especially north and west of the city. High: 48.
SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46. Don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.
MONDAY: It's very warm with sunshine fading behind clouds. High: 67.
TUESDAY: It's stays warm with a few showers around. High: 64.
WEDNESDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a some showers at night. The high drops to 56.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More