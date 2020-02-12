AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cool start is giving way to a very mild afternoon with abundant sunshine and an occasional breeze. The high shoots all the way up to 70. Winds will run between 8 and 16 mph with an occasional gust in the low 20s.
An "ENHANCED SPREAD OF FIRE" STATEMENT has been issued by the National Weather Service for this afternoon across our region. The combination of low humidity, somewhat breezy conditions and dry ground raises the chance of forest fires. Be careful about outdoor camp fires, fire pits and flicking cigarettes today. Also avoid parking cars over tall grass.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight, but it's still mild with a low of 50.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Our high is still mild: 65.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a bit cooler, but still mild at 59. Some rain is possible at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our mild pattern continues with a high around 60.
FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region with a couple of showers possible through the day. The high rises to 65.
SATURDAY: We dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, it's breezy and cooler with our high stopping at about 54.
SUNDAY: Look for another mix of clouds and sun with another cool high of 52. Some rain is possible at night.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible. The high remains a bit cool at 52.
