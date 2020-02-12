AccuWeather: Sunny, Warm and Nice Today and Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure delivers a day of abundant sunshine and lower humidity. It's still warm enough for shady breaks and cool drinks with a high of 88, but overall, this is a beautiful summer day. At the Shore: sunny and highs near 80. It will probably remain a little more humid right along the coast.
TONIGHT: We have clear skies, low humidity and a low of 69 in Philadelphia with cooler suburbs dipping into the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Our high pressure center pushes to the east, but is still close enough give us another mainly sunny, warm, pleasant day. Look for a high around 89. It's only a little humid, although some areas near the coast could still be stickier.
THURSDAY: A warm front approaches, bringing an increase in cloud cover during the day and a rise in humidity. Our high is 87. A shower or t'storm is possible, mainly at night and mainly in northern areas. The Poconos and Northeast Pennsylvania may actually have the best chance.
FRIDAY: Clouds will allow for only occasional, partial sunshine and it's very muggy with the chance for some drenching showers and thunderstorms at times. The high is a warm 89.
SATURDAY: A hotter,more uncomfortable weather pattern emerges as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be hotter with a high of 91. It will also be very sticky. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
SUNDAY: It remains hot and humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to a sweaty 93.
MONDAY: This is a real summer cooker with high humidity and a high of 95. Clouds will mix with sun. Shady breaks and cool drinks will definitely be part of the plan.
TUESDAY: The heat hangs in there with partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 94.
