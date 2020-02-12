Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Warm and Nice Today and Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure delivers a day of abundant sunshine and lower humidity. It's still warm enough for shady breaks and cool drinks with a high of 88, but overall, this is a beautiful summer day. At the Shore: sunny and highs near 80. It will probably remain a little more humid right along the coast.

TONIGHT: We have clear skies, low humidity and a low of 69 in Philadelphia with cooler suburbs dipping into the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Our high pressure center pushes to the east, but is still close enough give us another mainly sunny, warm, pleasant day. Look for a high around 89. It's only a little humid, although some areas near the coast could still be stickier.

THURSDAY: A warm front approaches, bringing an increase in cloud cover during the day and a rise in humidity. Our high is 87. A shower or t'storm is possible, mainly at night and mainly in northern areas. The Poconos and Northeast Pennsylvania may actually have the best chance.

FRIDAY: Clouds will allow for only occasional, partial sunshine and it's very muggy with the chance for some drenching showers and thunderstorms at times. The high is a warm 89.

SATURDAY: A hotter,more uncomfortable weather pattern emerges as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be hotter with a high of 91. It will also be very sticky. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

SUNDAY: It remains hot and humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to a sweaty 93.

MONDAY: This is a real summer cooker with high humidity and a high of 95. Clouds will mix with sun. Shady breaks and cool drinks will definitely be part of the plan.

TUESDAY: The heat hangs in there with partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 94.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 drivers injured in crash on Route 309
Man hospitalized following questionable arrest in Wildwood
Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy to resign: Sources
New video shows what led up to controversial restraint in Allentown
Bucks family finds bees in their house, honey dripping from the walls
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Ocean City
Philly FOP facing criticism after controversial group attends rally
Show More
Videos show large block party despite COVID-19 guidelines
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Mother speaks out after son dies saving swimmers in Ventnor
2 of area's largest school districts prepare reopening plans for fall
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News