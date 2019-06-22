Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Warm Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 54-63.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, but pleasant. High 84.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid with a spotty late day thunderstorm. High 87.

TUESDAY: Some sun, humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, turning less humid. High 89.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 92.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
