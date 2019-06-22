AccuWeather: Sunny, Warm Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 54-63.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, but pleasant. High 84.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid with a spotty late day thunderstorm. High 87.
TUESDAY: Some sun, humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible. Otherwise, turning less humid. High 89.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.
FRIDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 90.
SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 92.
