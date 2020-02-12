weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Windy and Warm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 7:00pm.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and very warm this afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times. High 79 (the record is 80 set back in 1921).

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds diminishing overnight. Lows 46-49.

SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Mostly sunny, slightly breezy and nice. Although not as warm as Friday. High 69.

SUNDAY (PALM SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and damp with some rain. A thunderstorm is possible. High 66.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 56.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. There's a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon. High 65.

THURSDAY: At this point, for the Phillies home opener it looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 57.RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
