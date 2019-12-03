AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- T
TUESDAY: We'll see bright sunshine return today, but don't let the sun fool you. A cold, northwesterly wind will gust up to 30mph today making the wind chills stay around the freezing mark this afternoon. High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Look for clouds, some sun and sprinkle or flurry late in the day. The high is 45.

THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly breeze. High: 46.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a seasonable 48.

SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 38.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 56.
