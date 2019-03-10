PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain, with a wintry mix in the Poconos, gave way to a cloudy, somewhat foggy afternoon as moisture held in the lower levels of the atmosphere.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 36-42.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High 48.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 58.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with occasional rain. High 66.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High 56.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 50
--------------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
AccuWeather: Sunshine and Gusty Winds Monday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News