AccuWeather: Sunshine and Gusty Winds Monday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on March 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain, with a wintry mix in the Poconos, gave way to a cloudy, somewhat foggy afternoon as moisture held in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 36-42.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start. Increasing clouds by late afternoon. High 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is possible at night. High 58.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warm with occasional rain. High 66.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 50

