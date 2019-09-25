Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine, beautiful today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're looking at loads of sunshine today with low humidity, light winds and a nice high of 80.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear and it's still comfortable with a low of 64 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine gives way to a few clouds during the day with a stray afternoon shower around in a few places. It's warmer ahead of a weak front. The high reaches 86.

FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 80.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another warm up to 87. It's humid. We can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settled to 83.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 78.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.

WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a high around 89.

More TOP STORIES News