AccuWeather: Sunshine, Even Warmer Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a beauty today, with plenty of sunshine and cold morning temperatures giving way to a high near 60. Winds remain light.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. The low is a chilly 43, but not as cold as recent nights.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds are dominant and we see some spotty showers during the day, but it's still mild with a high of 58. It will get increasingly windy during the afternoon and at night.
THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): The sun roars back, but so does chilly air. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will feel like the 30s thanks to strong winds gusting to 40-45mph. Our high is 52 with winds gradually subsiding later in the afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny Black Friday with sunrise temperatures near freezing and a chilly afternoon high of 47.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44. Some rain arrives at night with some mixed precipitation possible in the NW suburbs.
SUNDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain likely for at least part of the day. It could begin briefly as wet snow, mainly in NW suburbs. The high ticks up a few degrees to 48.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with mostly cloudy skies and a rain or snow shower possible. Our high is just 44.
TUESDAY: Look for partly skies. It's colder with a high of just 39.
