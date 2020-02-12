PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our stretch of high humidity ends as more comfortable air floods the region and the afternoon looks mainly sunny and much more comfortable. Look for a high of 86. At the Shore, we also see highs in the mid 80s with lower humidity and a low risk of rip currents in the ocean.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, there's not much wind and it's cooler and comfortable with a low of 67 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the low 60s.
THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a continued break in the humidity. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening with most of them in the southeastern half of the region, thanks to a feature sitting off the coast. A few of these storms could produce brief downpours. The high reaches 86.
FRIDAY: This looks like another nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. It's still not very humid.
SATURDAY: This is a transition day. We have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon and a spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a hotter 92.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high near 90.
MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot, but still humid with another shower of thunderstorm around. The high drops to 86.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high sits at about 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Much More Comfortable Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More