Weather

AccuWeather: Sunshine, Much More Comfortable Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our stretch of high humidity ends as more comfortable air floods the region and the afternoon looks mainly sunny and much more comfortable. Look for a high of 86. At the Shore, we also see highs in the mid 80s with lower humidity and a low risk of rip currents in the ocean.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, there's not much wind and it's cooler and comfortable with a low of 67 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs will dip into the low 60s.

THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and with a continued break in the humidity. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening with most of them in the southeastern half of the region, thanks to a feature sitting off the coast. A few of these storms could produce brief downpours. The high reaches 86.

FRIDAY: This looks like another nice, warm summer day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88. It's still not very humid.

SATURDAY: This is a transition day. We have a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity rises as we head into the afternoon and a spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a hotter 92.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a few more pop up thunderstorms possible. It's hot and humid with a high near 90.

MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially a heat wave.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot, but still humid with another shower of thunderstorm around. The high drops to 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm still can't be ruled out. The high sits at about 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Philly trash bag could be missing woman
Mother in 'disbelief' after son shot 17 times in Philly
Protest in Philly as tensions grow over Columbus statue
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Suspect arrested after gun battle with Philly police
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
Radnor comes up with innovative idea to help businesses in Wayne
Show More
Cyclist community honors 17-year-old killed by driver
Philly sees 'reasons to be concerned' over US rising cases
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
N.J. amusement parks ready for visitors with safety top of mind
Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case
More TOP STORIES News