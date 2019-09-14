AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A passing sprinkle or shower is possible, but most of that holds off until the overnight hours. The low is 64 in the suburbs and 68 in the city.
SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over behind a departing cold front and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with the high bouncing up to 84 with lower humidity.
MONDAY: We have partly to mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 86. A spotty late thunderstorm can't be ruled out mainly north of the city.
TUESDAY: This is a day of continued warmth with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 79.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 76.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high of 76.
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 80.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News