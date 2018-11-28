AccuWeather: Sunshine rules Thursday

WEATHER

TONIGHT: After a mostly cloudy day, the sky will turn partly cloudy overnight with a little less wind. Gusts Wednesday afternoon clocked in between 40-50 mph. Winds overnight will relax to 20-25mph. Lows 28-33. Wind chills in the low 20s.

THURSDAY: We should see more in the way of sun as low pressure exits New England and high pressure builds toward us from the Southeast. Northwest winds will be around 12-20mph tomorrow with gusts up to 25mph. Not bad compared to the last 2 days. High temps will hit the mid 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s to near 40. Enjoy the sunshine as this will likely be the brightest day of the next few.

FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds fairly quickly ahead of a warm front. High 45. There could be a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but nothing too organized.

SATURDAY: It now looks like we'll see periods of rain Saturday afternoon and night. The heaviest will be after dark on Saturday. Looking like a half inch to inch of rain. High 49.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds, but much drier than Saturday. It turns breezy and milder. The high soars to 65. Hanukkah begins at sundown.

MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game with temps in the 40s. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 46.
------
