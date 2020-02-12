AccuWeather: Sunshine Today; Rainy, Windy and Stormy on Monday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a sunny, pleasant Sunday with light winds and a seasonable high of 55.

TONIGHT: Clouds gather overnight and some rain is possible before dawn, especially in western suburbs. The low is 45.

MONDAY: A strong storm system passes just to our west, bringing periods of heavy rain, strong gusty winds and even a severe thunderstorm or two. The rain arrives during the morning commute and doesn't end until evening. The best chance of downpours is between about 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.. The best chance of severe weather is probably between about 9 a.m. and 2 or 3 p.m., especially in areas near I-95 and on toward the east, but even some of our NW suburbs could be at risk for this. Any storm could produce damaging wind gusts and you should move indoors to the lower floors if you hear thunder on Monday. In general, wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible through the day with even higher gusts likely closer to the coast. On the positive side, this will be a mild day with a high of 64, so its all rain for us and no snow.

TUESDAY: The storm is essentially gone with only a slight chance of a lingering shower or two. Overall, we see clouds with some sunny breaks. But it will still be windy at times and chilly with a cooler high around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high of just 46. Wind chills will likely be in the 30s for much of the afternoon.

THURSDAY: We have a good deal of sunshine, but it's still somewhat cool with a high of 50.

FRIDAY: It's not a bad end to the work week with a blend of sun and clouds and slightly milder high of 54. A shower is possible late at night.

SATURDAY: This is looking like a cloudy, unsettled day with another round of rain possible. The high is 51.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is a chilly 48.

